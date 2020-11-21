1/1
Sylvia L. Burns
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia L. Burns

Crooksville - Sylvia L. 'Toby' Burns, 79, of Deavertown, Ohio died at 8:15 PM, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Highland Oaks Nursing Home in McConnelsville following a long illness.

She was born October 30, 1941 in Perry County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Everett S. and Juanita (nee: North) Hill Sr.

Sylvia had worked at Essex Wire Co. in Zanesville, Nelson McCoy Pottery in Roseville and Ketcham's Nursing Home near Sayre. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Prior to her illness, she enjoyed working puzzles, spending time with her grandchildren, shopping with her sisters and she was an amazing cook.

Left behind to mourn her passing are her children and their spouses, Cynthia and Gary Jones and Charles and Angela Burns, Jr.; her grandchildren, Ashley Jones and Clayton Burns; her siblings, Margie Ann (Bob) Pletcher, Sue (Randy) Bowen, Margaret Bankes, Jeanie Hiles, John 'Bill' (Carol) Hill, Charles (Barbara) Hill; her sister-in-law, Sharon Hill and her brother-in-law, Roger Pletcher.

In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Burns, Sr. who died January 28, 2007 and her siblings, Ike Hill, Rodger Hill, Everett Hill and Evelyn Pletcher.

In keeping with her wishes, Sylvia will be cremated and her remains will be buried next to her beloved husband in Deavertown Cemetery at a later date.

Contributions may be to Alzheimer's Association, Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Envelopes may be obtained from the funeral home.

Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville is proud to care for and serve the Burns family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goebel Funeral Home
36 North Buckeye Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-4911
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goebel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved