Sylvia L. Burns
Crooksville - Sylvia L. 'Toby' Burns, 79, of Deavertown, Ohio died at 8:15 PM, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Highland Oaks Nursing Home in McConnelsville following a long illness.
She was born October 30, 1941 in Perry County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Everett S. and Juanita (nee: North) Hill Sr.
Sylvia had worked at Essex Wire Co. in Zanesville, Nelson McCoy Pottery in Roseville and Ketcham's Nursing Home near Sayre. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Prior to her illness, she enjoyed working puzzles, spending time with her grandchildren, shopping with her sisters and she was an amazing cook.
Left behind to mourn her passing are her children and their spouses, Cynthia and Gary Jones and Charles and Angela Burns, Jr.; her grandchildren, Ashley Jones and Clayton Burns; her siblings, Margie Ann (Bob) Pletcher, Sue (Randy) Bowen, Margaret Bankes, Jeanie Hiles, John 'Bill' (Carol) Hill, Charles (Barbara) Hill; her sister-in-law, Sharon Hill and her brother-in-law, Roger Pletcher.
In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Burns, Sr. who died January 28, 2007 and her siblings, Ike Hill, Rodger Hill, Everett Hill and Evelyn Pletcher.
In keeping with her wishes, Sylvia will be cremated and her remains will be buried next to her beloved husband in Deavertown Cemetery at a later date.
Contributions may be to Alzheimer's Association
, Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Envelopes may be obtained from the funeral home.
Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville is proud to care for and serve the Burns family.