Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
1937 - 2019
Zanesville - Sylvia J. Lanning 81, of Zanesville, passed away March 1, 2019 at Genesis Hospital.

She was born November 26, 1937 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, Robert H. Sebaugh and Emily E. Pflieger Sebaugh. She worked for Diane Shop, Zanesville City Schools and Essex Wire. She was a member of Immanuel Church Downtown Zanesville. Sylvia enjoyed coloring, crocheting and watching baseball, football, NASCAR and movies. Most of her days where spent with her dog, Baby.

She is survived by her husband, whom she married May 22, 1960, Leonard Lanning; son Robert (Rene) Lanning; daughters, Lee Ann (David) Near, Emily (Frederick) Shumate; daughter-in-law Boni Satterfield; in-laws Sally Dingey, Richard (Linda) Lanning; eighteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son Wilbur "Webb" Lanning; in-laws, Jack and Carol Lanning.

Calling hours will be held 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Williams Cemetery.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 3, 2019
