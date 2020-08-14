Synda Sue FrameCrooksville - Synda Sue Frame, 86, of Crooksville, Ohio died at 9:45 PM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at SKLD New Lexington.She was born July 26, 1934 in Crooksville, the daughter of the late Franklin P. and Rachel M. (nee: Clifton) Russell.Synda was a former employee of Frame's Market where she worked in the meat department and the bakery as well as, the Crossroads Greenhouse. She was a member of Maple Ave. Christian Church in Crooksville where she had served as an elder and sang in the choir. Synda was a member of Carnation Chapter 167 Order of Eastern Star and Good Neighbors Club. She enjoyed spending her time writing poems, singing, outdoor activities and travelling with her husband, Jack. Synda will always be remembered for her deep love for God, her church, her family and friends.Left behind to mourn her passing are her sister-in-law, Joan Brown Russell; her grandchildren, Kenton (Heidi) Caton, Kendra (Justin) Warner; her great-grandchildren, Drake and Kelly, Mya and Logan; her son-in-law, Jeff Caton; her special friends and care-givers, Linda Lunn, Stephanie Baker-Turner and Steve Baker.Welcoming Synda into her Eternal Home in addition to her parents is her husband, Jack Frame who died June 2, 2001; her beloved daughter, Joni Caton; her sister, Jenny Russell and her brother, Jack Russell.Friends and family are invited to visit from 9:00 AM-10:00 AM, Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 AM with Rev. Conard Wolf eulogizing. Synda will be laid to eternal rest in Iliff Cemetery next to her husband, Jack.Memorial donations may be made in Synda's name to the Maple Avenue Christian Church, 112 Maple Avenue, Crooksville, Ohio 43731.There will be a celebration of life held at the Maple Avenue Christian Church to fully celebrate Synda's life at a later date.In keeping with federal, state and local health mandates, face masks are required, and social distancing will be enforced.