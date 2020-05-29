Tammy L. Seckman
Tammy L. Seckman

Roseville - Tammy L. Seckman, 55, of Roseville, died at 4:45 P.M. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Adams Lane Care Center, Zanesville. She was born July 7, 1964, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy Corder Havens, Sr. She was a graduate of Philo High School and a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, John L. Seckman; three children, Michelle (Roger) Farley, Matthew Bilyeu, and John Jerod Seckman; a step-daughter, Darlene Seckman; four grandchildren, Hartlee, Jayden, Tyrese, and Amilliana; siblings, Robert Havens, Jr., Hebert Havens, Terry (Connie) Havens, Tina Mitchell, and Penny Hill; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Evie Havens.

A cremation has taken place with no calling hours or services per Tammy's wishes.

Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.






Published in Times Recorder from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
