Tammy L. Seckman
Roseville - Tammy L. Seckman, 55, of Roseville, died at 4:45 P.M. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Adams Lane Care Center, Zanesville. She was born July 7, 1964, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy Corder Havens, Sr. She was a graduate of Philo High School and a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, John L. Seckman; three children, Michelle (Roger) Farley, Matthew Bilyeu, and John Jerod Seckman; a step-daughter, Darlene Seckman; four grandchildren, Hartlee, Jayden, Tyrese, and Amilliana; siblings, Robert Havens, Jr., Hebert Havens, Terry (Connie) Havens, Tina Mitchell, and Penny Hill; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Evie Havens.
A cremation has taken place with no calling hours or services per Tammy's wishes.
Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.
www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Recorder from May 29 to May 30, 2020.