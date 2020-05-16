|
Taylor L. Powell II
Zanesville - Taylor Lynn Powell II age 75 formerly of Zanesville passed away
Friday May 15, 2020 at his home in Dillonvale, OH. He was born November 5, 1944 in Shinston, WV a son of the late Taylor L. Powell I and Florence Bernice Lundell Powell. He was a meat cutter at Powell's Food Town. He served his country and protected our freedoms while serving in the United States Army. He loved to paint, Ohio State sports, golfing and was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Taylor is survived by his children Shelly Willey, Jonathan Kappas, Taylor L. Powell III (Amanda), Clint (Sonya) Powell and Molly (Greg) Sleith; one brother Steve Powell; one sister Sheri (Dick) Smith; grandchildren Chase Mayle, Ethan Powell, Abby Powell, Paige Powell, Nicole Willey, and Mya Dentz, Justin Embrey.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Carolyn Sue Powell.
Friends may call on Tuesday May 19, 2020 from 10am until services at 12 Noon at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE with Rev. Andrew Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 16 to May 17, 2020