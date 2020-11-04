1/1
Ted Brown
Ted Brown

Zanesville - Ted A. Brown, 85 of Zanesville, passed away November 4, 2020 at The Oaks at North Pointe.

He was born February 20, 1935 in Zanesville, son of the late, Alonzo "Ted" Brown and Clara Thelma Alton Brown. Ted previously worked for the Zanesville Metropolitan Housing and many other jobs. He was always a practical jokester, enjoyed spending time with his family and playing cards.

He is survived by his sons, Ted Douglas Brown, Donald L. Brown; daughters, Diana McHenry, Debra Brown, Donna (Douglas) Hahn; the mother of his children, Joann Brown; brother Robert Brown; sisters Jean Wilson, Jane Woestendiek, Rebecca Watton; grandchildren, Angela (Dr. Armand) Bermudez, Brandon Brown, Christi Hahn, Craig Hahn; great-grandchildren, Mason Bermudez, Nick Bermudez, Olivia Bermudez.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Daniel A. Brown; brother Donald Brown; sister June Cover and Mary Joan Dillon.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Monday November 9, 2020 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com






Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
