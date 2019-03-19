|
Tedd R. Tweedy
Zanesville - Tedd Ryon Tweedy, 44 passed away Saturday, March 16 at Genesis Hospital. He was born June 28, 1974 in Zanesville to William and Deborah Pyle Tweedy. He enjoyed working as a carpenter.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife Charisma "Twigg" Middy Tweedy; a son Preston Sampsel; two step sons: Tristen Hartley and Zachary Hartley; two brothers: Todd (Anita) Tweedy and Tadd Tweedy; paternal grandmother Alberta Tweedy; mother in law Lorena (David) Shaner; nephews: Eric Boles, Austin Tweedy and Dylan Tweedy; nieces: Montana "Squirt" Tweedy and Kyndall Tweedy; a great nephew Daine Lantz; several aunts and uncles; and his very special dog Leo "Peanut".
He is preceded in death by his father William Tweedy; paternal grandfather Wilbur Tweedy; maternal grandparents Charles and Edna Pyle; and a niece Brooklyn Tope.
No services will be held at this time. THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the family with cremation plans.
To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 19, 2019