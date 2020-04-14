Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Resources
More Obituaries for Teddy Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teddy D. Brown


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teddy D. Brown Obituary
Teddy D. Brown

Zanesville - Teddy D. Brown, 73, of Zanesville, passed away at 3:29 A.M. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Willow Haven Care Center, Zanesville. He was born October 5, 1946, in Zanesville, a son of the late Edward H. and Rosalie V. Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry L. Brown and his children Teddy (Jodie) Brown II, Lynda (Myron) Paul, and Christopher (Tammy) Brown; and his siblings, Richard Brown, Connie (Thomas) Harris, and Randy Brown.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Kathryn F. Cummings; his first wife, Linda S. (Sherfy) Brown; and a brother-in-law, George J. Thomas.

A Cremation has taken place under the direction of BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with no calling hours or services to be held.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teddy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now