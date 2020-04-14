|
|
Teddy D. Brown
Zanesville - Teddy D. Brown, 73, of Zanesville, passed away at 3:29 A.M. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Willow Haven Care Center, Zanesville. He was born October 5, 1946, in Zanesville, a son of the late Edward H. and Rosalie V. Brown.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry L. Brown and his children Teddy (Jodie) Brown II, Lynda (Myron) Paul, and Christopher (Tammy) Brown; and his siblings, Richard Brown, Connie (Thomas) Harris, and Randy Brown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Kathryn F. Cummings; his first wife, Linda S. (Sherfy) Brown; and a brother-in-law, George J. Thomas.
A Cremation has taken place under the direction of BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with no calling hours or services to be held.
To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020