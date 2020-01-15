Services
Teddy L. "Ted" Kolometz

Teddy L. "Ted" Kolometz Obituary
Teddy "Ted" L. Kolometz

Zanesville - Teddy "Ted" Link Kolometz, 90 passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born July 31, 1929 in Zanesville to the late Nicohli and Margaret Link Kolometz. He was employed as a fork lift operator for over 40 years at General Electric. Ted was a lifetime member of the Post #1058, American Legion #29, a Free and Accepted Mason and enjoyed watching the Ohio State Buckeyes. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Army.

Surviving are a daughter Lori (Mike) Hersman; a son Lance (Chris) Bookless; a brother Raymond Kolometz and a nephew Bruce (Donelle) Bookless.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Zanesville Memorial Park. THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the family.

Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
