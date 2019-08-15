Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Terence Dinan
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
Terence "Terry" Dinan

Terence "Terry" Dinan Obituary
Terence "Terry" Dinan

West Chester - 81, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Melenie (nee McMillen); devoted father of Jay, Brent, and Kurt (Jen) Dinan and the late Eric Dinan; father-in-law of Kathy Dinan; grandfather of Rachel (David) Welling, Kelly, Travis, Kevin, Brody, Sam, Charlie, and Murphy Dinan.

Memorial Prayer Service will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, Ohio 45040. A time for fellowship will immediately follow the prayer service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Special Olympics. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 15, 2019
