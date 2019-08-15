|
Terence "Terry" Dinan
West Chester - 81, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Melenie (nee McMillen); devoted father of Jay, Brent, and Kurt (Jen) Dinan and the late Eric Dinan; father-in-law of Kathy Dinan; grandfather of Rachel (David) Welling, Kelly, Travis, Kevin, Brody, Sam, Charlie, and Murphy Dinan.
Memorial Prayer Service will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, Ohio 45040. A time for fellowship will immediately follow the prayer service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Special Olympics. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information.
