Teresa E. Smith
Canal Winchester - Teresa E. Smith, 88, of Canal Winchester formerly of DeSantis Drive in Columbus, Musselman Drive in Zanesville, passed away January 23, 2020 at AlterCare in Newark Ohio. The daughter of the late Howard J. and Grace M. (Vogt) Carpenter.
A graduate of Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing, Teresa was a nurse with Dr. Max Reed in Columbus. She enjoyed vacations in Gatlinburg TN, and Myrtle Beach S.C. She will be remembered by her family for her cooking, especially her apple pies and homemade noodles at holidays.
Surviving are her daughters Kim (Jeff) Anderson of Granville OH, and Lisa Parker of Canal Winchester OH. Grandchildren Courtney (Nick) Roberts, Drew Anderson, Hannah Parker, and Rachel Parker. Great grandchildren Remington and A.J. Roberts.
Teresa was proceeded in death by sister Marguerite McFarland, and her brothers Frank, James, and Paul Carpenter. Also proceeded in death by son in law Craig Parker of Canal Winchester.
A private family service will be held at the Obetz Cemetery in Obetz, Ohio in early spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, or the
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020