Teresa Kay Shook Roberts
Zanesville - On this beautiful day, August 21, 2019 - Teresa Kay Shook Roberts left this world and entered the gates of Heaven to be met by her loved ones who were waiting for her. She had a quiet but strong impact on those who love her. Her memory will be celebrated by all of us who were blessed to know and love her.
Teresa was born to the late Dolores King Shook Stiles and John H Shook, April 11, 1947 in Zanesville. She graduated from Zanesville High School in 1965, attended Ohio University, and was a long time member of North Terrace Church of Christ where she was a member of the Women's Bible study. She had many jobs over the years from volunteering at Good Samaritan Hospital, working at the Muskingum County Library, and eventually joining in the Real Estate profession for over 30 years with her mother and later, her sister Tammy, at Town and Country Realty. In the more recent years she and Ellen Merriam became a team and worked well together and became the best of friends and helped many people with their homes. She was a dedicated mother to Robyn. There were so many dance recitals, numerous other events and Devilette Show's. She was very supportive of that program and served as Booster President with the help of her special cousin, Barb Sidwell. Lots of stories there!! She loved music, dance, theater, travel, spending time with her friends. If there was somewhere to go she was ready. Teresa loved dogs, horses, and swimming.
Her truest joys were her family. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Robyn (Chad) Spangler, her absolute pride and joy; two grandsons, Christian and Tylleston Spangler; a sister Tammy (Randy) Hambel; a step-mother, Mary Lou Shook Kelly; a niece, Erin (Dustin) Tracy; nephew Eric (Brittney) Hambel; great-niece, Illiana Tracy and her baby girl Tracy Dawson Tracy to be born in December; great-nephews, Cohen Tracy, Jaxon Hambel and Colson Hambel; special friends, Becky Jenkins, Debbie Bailey, Justina Adcock, and Amy Moore; and her fur baby Mattie.
Friends and family may call from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE and one hour prior to funeral services at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, August 26, 2019, with Mr. William L. Meaige officiating.
The family would like to thanks the staff at the Oaks at Bethesda for the constant care and support and to thank those who went above and beyond to provide comfort to her and made her feel special. We would also like to thank Central Ohio Hospice for their warm and caring support during their care for Teresa and the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 23, 2019