Teresa Lynn (Makin) Nottingham

Teresa Lynn (Makin) Nottingham Obituary
Teresa Lynn (Makin) Nottingham

Zanesville, OH - Teresa Lynn (Makin) Nottingham 64 of Zanesville died Saturday July 6 at the Morrrison House. She was born November 15th 1954. The daughter of the late Ronald and Nancy Makin. Teresa was employed by Brockway and had previously worked at AK Steel and United Technology. Teresa's greatest love was her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter Nicole Nottingham (Ronald Melvin) and son Ronald Nottingham (Jessica Bruton)

6 brothers Tim (Carolyn) Makin Robert (Dianne) Makin III Ronald (Marie)Makin Jr Marcus (Kathy)Makin Wade (Laura) Makin Michael (Becky) Makin

5 grandchildren Aleiah Kearstin Kenna Kouper and Liam Nottingham.

She is loved by many best friends.

No services will be held.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 10, 2019
