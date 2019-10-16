|
|
Terry A. Blosser
New Lexington - Terry A. Blosser, 67, of New Lexington, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Genesis Hospital under the care of Genesis Hospice. He was born October 30, 1951, in New Lexington, the son of Francis & Irene (Starner) Blosser. He married the love of his life for over 48 years, Florence "Susie" (Pickrell) Blosser and was Protestant by Faith. Terry was a family man who greatly enjoy the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. He was a truck driver, owned, and operated T&S Trucking for many years. He had a heart of gold and would do anything he could for anyone. He was an avid card player and enjoyed playing euchre at the . He was an auto mechanic and a jack-of-all-trades.
Terry is survived by four children: Michael Anthony "Tony" Blosser, Terra (Mike) Hammer, Kimberly (Ed) Hollingshead and Russell Starner; grandchildren: Joe, Tiffany, Coy, Dalton, Leah, Paige, Clay, and Savannah; great grandchildren: Jaylyn, Taylor, Sunshine, Kaci, A.J., Ava, Titan, Emma, Athena and Kin; two sisters: Carol Dumolt and Glenna Boles; one brother: Roy Blosser and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his wife of over 48 years: Susie Blosser; one grandson: Jonathan Reed and two brothers: Jack & Jerry Williams.
Friends may call from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Roberts Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the funeral home with Rev. Dick Newlon officiating. Terry will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife in Zion Cemetery, Porterville. Online obituary and register book at https://www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com/notices/Terry-Blosser
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019