Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Blosser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry A. Blosser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry A. Blosser Obituary
Terry A. Blosser

New Lexington - Terry A. Blosser, 67, of New Lexington, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Genesis Hospital under the care of Genesis Hospice. He was born October 30, 1951, in New Lexington, the son of Francis & Irene (Starner) Blosser. He married the love of his life for over 48 years, Florence "Susie" (Pickrell) Blosser and was Protestant by Faith. Terry was a family man who greatly enjoy the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. He was a truck driver, owned, and operated T&S Trucking for many years. He had a heart of gold and would do anything he could for anyone. He was an avid card player and enjoyed playing euchre at the . He was an auto mechanic and a jack-of-all-trades.

Terry is survived by four children: Michael Anthony "Tony" Blosser, Terra (Mike) Hammer, Kimberly (Ed) Hollingshead and Russell Starner; grandchildren: Joe, Tiffany, Coy, Dalton, Leah, Paige, Clay, and Savannah; great grandchildren: Jaylyn, Taylor, Sunshine, Kaci, A.J., Ava, Titan, Emma, Athena and Kin; two sisters: Carol Dumolt and Glenna Boles; one brother: Roy Blosser and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his wife of over 48 years: Susie Blosser; one grandson: Jonathan Reed and two brothers: Jack & Jerry Williams.

Friends may call from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Roberts Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the funeral home with Rev. Dick Newlon officiating. Terry will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife in Zion Cemetery, Porterville. Online obituary and register book at https://www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com/notices/Terry-Blosser
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now