Terry A. Montgomery
Terry A. Montgomery went to be with his Lord and Savior at Continuing Health Care at Beckett House on September 23, 2020 while under the care of Buckeye Hospice. He was born in Lancaster, Ohio on September 3, 1952 to the late F. Glenn and Goldie Amspaugh Montgomery.
He leaves behind a son, Jason (Bonnie) Montgomery, and his grandchildren Patrick and Bennet of Crown City. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Cindy Ford of Zanesville, niece Angie Crane, nephew Casey (Brandyn) Ford, and step-family Garren Snyder, Terry Luster, and Gaylin Higdon.
Also surviving are a special aunt, Dorothy Montgomery, cousin, Susan (James) McDonald, and Susan Montgomery Spears, mother of their son Jason.
In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by brother-in-law Gregory Ford, stepmother Garnet Luster Montgomery, uncles John and Robert Montgomery, and Cousin Nancy Jane Montgomery.
Terry graduated from Maysville High School in 1970, University of Cincinnati in 1975 with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering. He retired from Aristech Chemical Corporation.
Terry was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church where he loved to sing in the choir.
Graveside services will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Lancaster Ohio on Friday, October 9th at 11:00 AM with Pastor Linda Morrow officiating. Arrangements are in the care of Chandler's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 609 West Street Caldwell. Ohio 43724. Please join us in remembering Terry by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Terry's memory to
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 400 Pleasant Grove Rd, Zanesville, OH 43701.