Terry Browning
New Lexington - Terry Dean Browning, 56, of New Lexington, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Terry was born August 11, 1963 to Judithe A. (Maziar) and the late Gerald S. Browning. In addition to his father, Terry is also preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Virginia Maziar; nephew, Travis Lee Six and beloved pet bird, Chopper.
Terry leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Judithe Ann Browning; his wife, Connie Sue Browning; his beloved sons, Joshua Dean (Katie) Browning, and Jason Lee (Dawn Jenkins) Browning; step-children, Brad (Missy) Pletcher, and Brooke (Troy) Pierce; grandchildren, Bella, Gunner, Cale, A.J., Allieonna "Saber", Parker Dean and Kaleb; siblings, Noreen, Gary, Ava, Carolyn, Aaron, Adrian, and Amanda; niece, Heather Ann Dunlap; nephew, Randy Lee Six; two beloved dogs, Ratchet and Hoss; beloved pet bird, Scooter; and a host of other family members and friends.
Terry was a veteran of the United States Army. He went on to own and operate his own business, Browning Construction. Terry was what you might call a 'real man', he was hardworking, helpful and skilled in many things. A jack of all trades, Terry could build or fix anything you needed. He was a skilled carpenter and an all-around handyman. Terry enjoyed collecting guns and cars. He always had a positive energy about him, and would do anything for others. Terry was a dedicated father and grandfather. He always said "There ain't nothing to it, but to do it". He will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
You may call on the family Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 6 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services. Per the family's wishes, cremation will follow. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020