Terry G. Thompson
Crooksville - Terry G. Thompson, 81, of Crooksville, passed away Thursday May 16, 2019 in Fairfield Medical Center after an extended Illness. He was born on March 6, 1938 in McConnelsville, Ohio to the late Earl and Joy Pritchard Anderson. Terry was employed with Columbus Equipment as an inventory control clerk for 35 years and is a member of Iliff United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Karen Kelly Thompson of the home; son, Dan (Mary Ann) Thompson of Baltimore, OH; daughters, Amy (Bill) Russell of Crooksville and Chris (Bob Reed) Murphy of Columbus; grandchildren, Rebecca Thompson of Florida, Jacob Thompson of Baltimore; Clayton Russell and Ryan Russell of Crooksville; a sister, Liz Ann of Logan. Terry was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, William Thompson and sister, Jane Farley. Visitation will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held Tuesday May 21, 2019 beginning at 12:00 pm with Pastor Greg Inboden officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Horeb Cemetery. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence or light a candle at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 18 to May 19, 2019