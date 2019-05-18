Services
Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
207 Burley Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-3071
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
207 Burley Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
207 Burley Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry G. Thompson


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terry G. Thompson Obituary
Terry G. Thompson

Crooksville - Terry G. Thompson, 81, of Crooksville, passed away Thursday May 16, 2019 in Fairfield Medical Center after an extended Illness. He was born on March 6, 1938 in McConnelsville, Ohio to the late Earl and Joy Pritchard Anderson. Terry was employed with Columbus Equipment as an inventory control clerk for 35 years and is a member of Iliff United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Karen Kelly Thompson of the home; son, Dan (Mary Ann) Thompson of Baltimore, OH; daughters, Amy (Bill) Russell of Crooksville and Chris (Bob Reed) Murphy of Columbus; grandchildren, Rebecca Thompson of Florida, Jacob Thompson of Baltimore; Clayton Russell and Ryan Russell of Crooksville; a sister, Liz Ann of Logan. Terry was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, William Thompson and sister, Jane Farley. Visitation will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held Tuesday May 21, 2019 beginning at 12:00 pm with Pastor Greg Inboden officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Horeb Cemetery. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence or light a candle at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 18 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
Download Now