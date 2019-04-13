|
|
Terry L . Cotterman
Somerset - Terry L Cotterman, age 65, a native of Somerset, Ohio, died April 10, 2019, at his home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was born February 5, 1954, to Rose (King) Cotterman and the late Archie "Bud" Cotterman, Jr. He spent most of his adult life as a painter in Newark, Ohio, and had recently retired to Myrtle Beach.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 38 years Michelle (Felt) Cotterman, his daughters, Amanda (Matt) Norton and Laneé Cotterman, and grandsons Caden and Tyler Norton. In addition, he is survived by his mother and siblings Gary (Becky) Cotterman, Bob Cotterman, Cheryl (Brad) White, Vickie (Wayne) Hoffer, Joe (Belin) Cotterman and Tina (Dan) Padgett.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is entrusted with arrangements. At his request, there will be no services.
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate on Apr. 13, 2019