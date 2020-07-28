Terry L. Jewell
McConnelsville - Terry L. Jewell, 62, passed away at 11:35 a.m. July, 25, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born October 1, 1957 in Zanesville the son of Kash Jewell and Carolyn Sue Wood Jewell. He was an electrician and belonged to IBEW #972 of Marietta, graduate of Morgan High School in 1975,and attended DeVry University. He is survived by his father Kash Jewell of McConnelsville, wife Carol Altier Jewell whom he married October 29, 1977; daughter Shanna Jewell of Parkersburg, W Va., son Lee Ryan Jewell of Bellefontaine, six grandchildren, sisters Debra Tomplait, Kristie Reed and Kellie Jewell. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by a daughter Shawna Jewell. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at McConnelsville Cemetery with Galen Finley officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to alz.org
. Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com
.