Terry Lee Page
McConnelsville - Terry Lee Page, 60, of Pennsville passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta. He was born December 21, 1958 in Marion, Ohio. Terry was a truck driver and a U. S. Army veteran. He attended the Pennsville Church of Christ and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping with his children. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Lisa Dawson Page, mother Ida Stiers Page of Marion, daughter Brittney (Brad) Scott of Stockport, four sons Sam (Heather) Page of Malta, Joshua (Brittany) Page of McConnelsville, Thomas (Miranda) Page of Chesterhill, and Andrew (Carina) Page of Stockport, two sisters Rita Krichbaum of Green Camp and Cheryl Klinger of Marion, three brothers Mike Hill of Marion, Billy Page of Cleveland, and Jeff Page of Marion. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, a special niece Stephanie Finley of Chesterhill and a special nephew Justin Hill. Terry was preceded in death by his father Harry Samuel Page. Calling hours will Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Dean Blackburn officiating. Terry will be laid to rest in Pennsville Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post #24 Color Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 11, 2019