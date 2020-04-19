|
|
Terry Rowland
Zanesville - Bishop Terry L. Rowland, 66 of Zanesville went to be with the Lord at 9:51 PM Saturday, April 18, 2020 from his residence after a 19 month courageous battle with cancer.
He was born October 14, 1953 in Zanesville Ohio the son of Lotus Ray Rowland and Phyllis (Beall) Hyden Poole.
Bishop Terry Rowland has been pastoring since 1979. He has been the Pastor of Trinity Full Gospel PCG since March 15, 1990; he is also the District Bishop of the Ohio District Pentecostal Church of God. He served previously on the General Council and General Board for the Pentecostal Church of God national office. Bishop Terry Rowland also served as pastor at the Abundant Life Pentecostal Church of God for 11 years in Cambridge, Ohio.
"The only thing he loved more than finding antiques, Florida sunshine, and stirring the pot, was a little Blonde named Barbara. In everything he did, and everywhere he went, he never neglected his top priorities - To love people and to share the Gospel."
He is survived by his mother & step-father, Phyllis (Beall) Hyden Poole & Boney Poole; his wife of 48 years, Barbara A. (Scott) Rowland who he married March 25, 1972; his children, Ginny (Tom) Gadd, Terry (Heidi) Rowland and Donny (Stephanie) Rowland; 9 grandchildren, Lexi, Trey, Devan, Caleb, Dallas, Jordan, Carson, Tierra, & Bella; 7 brothers & sisters, Jackie Burleigh, Joe (Susan) Rowland, Mary (Terry) Bonnett, Jim (Janice) Rowland, Barney (Sheryl) Hyden, Cindee Beem and Mitch Hyden; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & cousins. In addition to his father, Bishop Terry was preceded in death by his step-mother, Virginia Rowland, Step-father, Bernie Hyden and a brother David Hyden.
Family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday April 22nd with funeral service at 11:00 AM Thursday April 23rd at the Trinity Full Gospel Church 535 Munson Ave. with his, son, Rev. Donny Rowland officiating. Burial will conclude at St. Pauls Cemetery. PLEASE NOTE: Social distancing protocol will be strictly observed at all times of visitation, service & burial. The family is asking visitors to please bring their own PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) if they feel they need it. The church will also live stream the service on their Facebook page & YouTube channel.
Memorial contributions can be made to the church.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Bishop Terry Rowland's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020