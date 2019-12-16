|
|
Rev. Terry Thomas Timson
Zanesville - Rev. Terry Thomas Timson 81, of Zanesville, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at Genesis Hospital. He was born May 19, 1938, in Zanesville, the son of Raphael John and Ruby Nancy (Tracy) Timson. Rev. Timson was ordained into the Holy Ministry by the Presbytery of Freeport on June of 1966,
Rev. Timson's love of travel took him to Europe and the Middle East over 50 times through the years. He was an avid reader and enjoyed Historical Novels most especially.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved sister: Evelyn Ruth Tague Drake and his brother: Paul Frederick Tague; two nephews: Charles Winston Drake and Paul Thomas Drake; two nieces: Tibby Drake and infant Nan Drake.
He is survived by his nieces, LeeAnn Drake (Ralph) Hiles; Darla Dee Drake (Dr. Carl) Dodson all of Zanesville; nephews Michael L. (Dr. Virginia) Drake of St. Louis, MO., James K. (Annette) Drake of Zanesville; great nieces Heather (Scott) Lawler of Dresden; Heidi (Mark) Church and Anissa Hiles, both of Zanesville; Dr. Wendy (William) Barton of Naples, Fl; Christy (Al) McCallum of Simpsonville, SC; Melissa (Donald) Feasal of Lewis Center; Cindy (Bryan) Hysell of Carroll; Matthew (Michelle) Drake of Ballwin, MO; Dr. Michael Drake (Rebecca) of Columbia, MO; Shauna (Matt) Kelly of Brownsville; great, great nieces Cortney Hiles, Samantha Lawler and Hope Drake and Brooklyn Drake Great, great nephews Kyle Church, Jacob Lawler, Colton Mettler, Jacob and Jeremy Drake. Also, former students who were like his own sons: Michael Scott Huard of Ann Arbor, MI, Sven H. (Nancy) Eikmeier of Abu Dhabi U.A.E., and Jonathan E. MacKay of Indianapolis, IN.
A cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019