1/1
Infant 12Th Annual Memorial Service
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share 12Th's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
12th Annual Infant Memorial Service

Zanesville And Surrounding Areas - The 12th Annual Infant Service of Remembrance will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020. The Infant Service of Remembrance is open to anyone who has experienced the loss of an infant child, whether the loss be recent or historic. The Infant Loss Memorial Service is designed to offer bereaved individuals, parents, siblings, grandparents, families, their loved ones and friends an opportunity to acknowledge and honor the life and memory of their child. If you need to say goodbye, stand with others who have experienced the loss of a child, or to grieve, you are welcome.

We will gather at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, and process to Mt. Olive Cemetery for a Service of Remembrance and Committal Service with Fr. Martin J. Ralko and Chaplain Rev. Lynne Hottle officiating. We urge social distancing and please use personal protection equipment. If you have any questions, please call our caring funeral home staff at 740-452-5494 or Genesis HAIL Support Group at 740-450-6140. www.hilliscombsnestor.com

"There is no foot so small that it cannot leave an imprint on this world"








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved