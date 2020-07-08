12th Annual Infant Memorial Service
Zanesville And Surrounding Areas - The 12th Annual Infant Service of Remembrance will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020. The Infant Service of Remembrance is open to anyone who has experienced the loss of an infant child, whether the loss be recent or historic. The Infant Loss Memorial Service is designed to offer bereaved individuals, parents, siblings, grandparents, families, their loved ones and friends an opportunity to acknowledge and honor the life and memory of their child. If you need to say goodbye, stand with others who have experienced the loss of a child, or to grieve, you are welcome.
We will gather at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, and process to Mt. Olive Cemetery for a Service of Remembrance and Committal Service with Fr. Martin J. Ralko and Chaplain Rev. Lynne Hottle officiating. We urge social distancing and please use personal protection equipment. If you have any questions, please call our caring funeral home staff at 740-452-5494 or Genesis HAIL Support Group at 740-450-6140. www.hilliscombsnestor.com
"There is no foot so small that it cannot leave an imprint on this world"