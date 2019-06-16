|
Thelma A. Carney
New Lexington - Thelma A. Carney, 92, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 9:49 pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio. Born August 7, 1926 in Fealty Hollow, Six Mile Turn, Ohio to the late James E. Wilson and Clara McGee Wilson Swinehart. Thelma was a 1944 graduate of McLuney High School, they celebrated their 75th class reunion on Saturday; she worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio; she was a member of Emma Bain CCL, Mothers Club; Monday Night Perry Golf League and Saint Rose Catholic Church of New Lexington. Survived by her loving children, Sandy Lyle, Debbie (Chuck) Masterson, Brenda Carney (Kevin Gillette), Carol (Don) Poling, Tom (Jamie) Carney, Michele Carney, Mike Carney and Shari Carney; 8 grandchildren, Terre (Chris) Craft, Bryan (Heather) Lyle, Sonya (Travis) Saffell, Heidi (Mike) Nagel, Matt (Beth) Poling, Trace Carney, Leanna (Alex) Parker and Angela (Tim) Carney; 17 great-grandchildren, Skye, Sydnee, Logan, Carson, McKenzie, Morgan, Reegan, Chloe, Catie, Blake, Zach, Meg, Avery, Alex, Kendall, Carter and Joseph Robert; brothers, Jim (Jane) Wilson, Frank (Sam) Swinehart, Don (Sandi) Swinehart, Gary (Nanette) Swinehart; sisters, Mary Lou (Bob) Dullinger, Linda Bolyard, Norma (Roger) LeRoy, Fontell (Jim) Bolyard, Rita Bolyard; step-brother, Doug (Teen) Swinehart; step-sister, Francis Geesey. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert T. "Bob" Carney on July 31, 2012; son-in-law, Dean Lyle; step-father, Harold Swinehart; brother, Dwayne Swinehart; step-sister, Rosemarie. Calling hours will be held from 2-8pm with Rosary at 8pm on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Saint Rose Catholic Church, Corner of North Main and West Brown Streets, New Lexington, Ohio with Father Michael Hartge as celebrant. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Saint Rose School or Church. Online obituary and Register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from June 16 to June 17, 2019