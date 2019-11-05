|
Theodore "Rodney" Hale
Zanesville - Theodore "Rodney" Hale, 83, of Zanesville, went home to be with The Lord on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Rodney was born February 4, 1936 to the late Theodore K. and Myrtle (Holbert) Hale. In addition to his parents, Rodney is also preceded in death by his son, Mark Hale; a sister, Gwendolyn Curtis; and a son-in-law, Lynn Hairston I.
Rodney leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and dedicated wife, Doretta Jean (Kennedy) Hale; his daughters, Cynthia Hairston and Karen (Grover) Gilbert; numerous grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Raymond Hale, of Columbus, Forrest Hale and Michael Hale, of Zanesville; sisters, Barbara Howe and Virginia Smith, of Zanesville; special friends, Reginald Leonard, Michael Barnett, Charles Kennedy, Jr., Herbie Newman and Eddie Mayle; as well as a host of other family and friends.
Rodney owned and operated his own business, Hale Trucking, for several years. He was passionate about his work and truly enjoyed his dump trucks. He was a member of the Wings of Hope Tabernacle. In his free time, Rodney enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing. He was also an avid gardener, known to keep beautiful plants. Rodney enjoyed playing the lottery each day. He will be deeply missed.
You may call on the family Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services. An additional hour of visitation will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 1 p.m., at the Wings of Hope Tabernacle, 709 Lee St., in Zanesville. Ministers Jim Workman, Steve Hale and Terry Newman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019