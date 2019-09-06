Services
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Cochran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore M. Cochran


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore M. Cochran Obituary
Theodore M. Cochran

Zanesville - Theodore M. Cochran, 75 of Zanesville, died 9:23 PM, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at his home in Zanesville. He was born Tuesday, February 15, 1944 in Zanesville, the son of Pernell Cochran and Magdalene (Alexander) Cochran.

He worked as a cement finisher for local contractors and was a Zanesville High School football star in 1964 and was a boxer in 1962. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and helping others.

He is survived by his children Tyler Norvet, Michael Cochran, Angela Tanner, Kizzy (Doug) Royston & Teleeca Cochran, Doug Tanner and Tina Tanner. Brothers & Sisters; Parnell Cochran, Alvin Cochran, Anthony (Sue) Cochran, Pauletta Cochran, Sandra Smith, Marcella Reese & Orvella (W.G.) Romine. 13 grandchildren & two great grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles & cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Patricia Harvey; one son, Shawn Norvet and one sister, Priscilla Dungee.

Friends may call from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Ave, Zanesville. A funeral service will be held 4:00 PM on Sunday, at the funeral home with Elder Parnell Cochran officiating. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
Download Now