Theodore M. Cochran
Zanesville - Theodore M. Cochran, 75 of Zanesville, died 9:23 PM, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at his home in Zanesville. He was born Tuesday, February 15, 1944 in Zanesville, the son of Pernell Cochran and Magdalene (Alexander) Cochran.
He worked as a cement finisher for local contractors and was a Zanesville High School football star in 1964 and was a boxer in 1962. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and helping others.
He is survived by his children Tyler Norvet, Michael Cochran, Angela Tanner, Kizzy (Doug) Royston & Teleeca Cochran, Doug Tanner and Tina Tanner. Brothers & Sisters; Parnell Cochran, Alvin Cochran, Anthony (Sue) Cochran, Pauletta Cochran, Sandra Smith, Marcella Reese & Orvella (W.G.) Romine. 13 grandchildren & two great grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles & cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Patricia Harvey; one son, Shawn Norvet and one sister, Priscilla Dungee.
Friends may call from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Ave, Zanesville. A funeral service will be held 4:00 PM on Sunday, at the funeral home with Elder Parnell Cochran officiating. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 6, 2019