|
|
Theodore "Ted" Paulus
Zanesville - Theodore "Ted" L. Paulus, 65 of Zanesville, died 11:47 AM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at his home following a four year battle with cancer. He was born Sunday, September 20, 1953, in Zanesville, the son of Loren Paulus and Mary A. (Heil) Wilson and was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Dresden.
Ted was employed in the family business of Lumi-Lite Candle Company, the Oil & Gas Industry, Bloomer Candy Company and retired as Production & Sanitation Manager with Kerry Beverage Manufacturing.
He was a past member of Knights of Columbus Council 505, Zane Trace Players, Community Theater, Greater Zanesville Singers and was a volunteer with Genesis Hospital. Ted loved to sing and was very active in the Resurrection Choir, where he sang and cantored at St. Nicholas, St. Thomas, St. Ann's and St. Mary's for Masses and funerals.
In addition to his mother, Ted is survived by one son: Nicholas Paulus of Zanesville; two sisters: Tina Bales-Nelson and her husband Mike Nelson of Norwich, and Gina (Dave) Kent of Savanah, GA; two brothers: Bill (Lynn) Paulus of Stone Mountain, GA, and Dan (Liz) Paulus-Chuhna of Douglasville, GA, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his father, Ted was preceded in death by two sons: Michael Paulus and A.J. Paulus.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held, 10:30 AM, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 405 Chestnut Street, Dresden, with Fr. Donald Franks as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019