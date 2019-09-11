|
Theta H. Wilhelm
Roseville - Theta Hope Wilhelm, 86, passed away at Genesis Hospital on September 7th at 1:50 PM, due to a sudden illness. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Theta was born to Elden Tatman and Agnes (Rice) Tatman, on October 8th, 1932 in Roseville, Ohio.
Graveside Services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Roseville on Thursday, September 12th @ 2:00 PM with Pastor Jerry Sutton officiating.
Published in the Times Recorder from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019