Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Roseville, OH
Theta H. Wilhelm


1932 - 2019
Theta H. Wilhelm Obituary
Theta H. Wilhelm

Roseville - Theta Hope Wilhelm, 86, passed away at Genesis Hospital on September 7th at 1:50 PM, due to a sudden illness. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Theta was born to Elden Tatman and Agnes (Rice) Tatman, on October 8th, 1932 in Roseville, Ohio.

Graveside Services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Roseville on Thursday, September 12th @ 2:00 PM with Pastor Jerry Sutton officiating.

To read Theta's full obituary, visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com.

THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME has the distinct honor of caring for the family.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
