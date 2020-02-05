|
Thomas A. Weekley
Zanesville - Thomas A. Weekley passed away on February 4, 2020. He was born August 14, 1934, in Zanesville, the son of Hallie C. and Maude K. Weekley. He graduated from Zanesville High School, formerly Lash High School, in the class of 1953. Tom married Ruth Livingood on June 8, 1956. They had one daughter, Deborah S. Bragg.
Tom began his working career while a senior in high school at what was then known as a cooperative program, attending class one half day and working one half day. This employment was through the local Ford dealership. He ended his working career in 2018 by working for Dutro Ford as a senior driver. In between those two employments he worked for McGraw Edison, formerly Line Material; Hoosier Engineering, a subcontractor for AEP; and retired from S & S Aggregate in 2000.
Tom was a member of Cornerstone Full Gospel Church, attending the first service held by the Church. He assisted in the building of the church and served as head usher for over thirty years.
He is survived by Ruth, his wife of 63 years, two sisters-in-law, Diane Dingey of Zanesville, and Hazel Weekley of Placid, FL, a niece, Beth Schoop, and nephews, Trent Dingey, Jeffrey Weekley, and David Weekley, and several cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother James, and daughter Deborah, in 2013, and nephew, Mark Weekly, in 2019.
Friends and family may call from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Pastor Steve Harrop officiating, followed by burial at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Cornerstone Full Gospel Church, 4509 Salt Creek Drive, Duncan Falls, Ohio 43734 or to Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020