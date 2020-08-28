1/
Thomas "Tom" Elliott
New Concord - Tom Elliott, 64, passed at 6:45 PM Thurs., August 27, 2020 at home. He was born October 19, 1955 the son of Burdette and Neva Marshall Elliott.

Joshua 1:9 Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous! Do not tremble or be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go

Services to be announced at a later date. Memorial Contributions can be made in Tom's name to Friendship Baptist Church, 1390 Friendship Dr, New Concord, OH 43762 or Big Darby Baptist Church, 6921 NE Plain City-Georgesville Rd, Plain City, OH 43064. The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home is handling arrangements. To share condolences with Tom's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.






Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2020.
