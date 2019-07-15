Thomas Emmett Leeper



Charlotte, N.C. - Mr. Thomas Emmett Leeper, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Mr. Leeper was born on October 9, 1936 in Waterford, OH, to the late Frank Gerald Leeper and the late Lucy Vickroy Leeper.



Mr. Leeper graduated from The Ohio State University and Ohio University. He served his country with courage and honor in the United States Air Force Reserves. Tom was very active in his community, a longtime member of Masonic Trimble Lodge No. 557 and The Valley of Cambridge Scottish Rite. He also served as Superintendent of Maysville Local School Ohio School until his retirement. He then moved to the coast where he operated a beach side motel for nearly three decades. There was no one who loved Ocean Drive more than "Tommy High Tide", who thrived on spending time with his family and friends. He was well known and respected by so many who knew him by his infectious laugh and kind spirit. He will be greatly missed by his family, numerous cousins and countless friends.



Survivors include his wife of fifty years, Barbara Pierpoint Leeper of Charlotte, NC; his son, Chan Leeper and wife, Katie of Charlotte NC; his daughter, Heather Puckett and husband, Denny of Charlotte, NC; his grandchildren, Lucy Puckett, Max Puckett, Hampton Leeper, Cora Leeper and a very special niece, Danielle M. Vandegriff.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Leeper was predeceased by his brother, Dr. Robert F. Leeper of McConnelsville, OH.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 5 until 7 PM at Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home located at 2318 Maple Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Morrison Funeral Chapel located at 6525 South State Route 78, Glouster, Ohio 45732 with Rev. Rick Seiter officiating. A celebration of life will be held from 2 until 5 PM on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Officer's Club. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Tom's memory be made to at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign Tom's online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at 843-756-7001 for further information. Published in the Times Recorder on July 15, 2019