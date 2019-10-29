|
|
Thomas F. LeBlanc
Thomas F. LeBlanc, 66, of Gahanna, Bradenton, Fla, and Junction City, Oh, passed away on October 23, 2019 At Sycamore Run Nursing Center in Millersburg, Oh, from Pick's Disease. He was also cared for by Ohio's Hospice Life Care. Our family is so grateful for all the loving care Tom received from all the staff and medical team at Sycamore Run and the loving care from hospice.
Tom was born May 18, 1953 in Chicago,IL, to the late Edmund R. and Grace Marie (Hoff) LeBlanc. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Therese Anne (Teri) LeBlanc Sinclair.
He is survived by his sibling Diane Blackman Doyle (Henry),Raymond LeBlanc (Charon), Michele Gamble (Gary Scidmore), and brother-in-law Rick Sinclair. He is also survived by previous wife, Marla LeBlanc of Worthington, OH, Pamela LeBlanc and Mother-in-law Nancy Laston of Bradenton, FL, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 6-8pm on Friday November 1, at the J.E. HUMPHREY FUNERAL Home 118 W.Walnut St Shawnee,Oh, where memorial services will be conducted at 8pm
Cremation interment will be conducted at 11am on Saturday November 2 at Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center, Oh
