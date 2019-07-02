Thomas "Tom" Hennessy



Zanesville - Thomas "Tom" Russell Hennessy, 60 of Zanesville passed at 1:30 A.M. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Genesis Hospital.



He was born on Monday, June 22, 1959 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of the late Robert and Charlotte Woodside Hennessy. Tom was a 1977 graduate of Bishop Rosecrans High school and later graduated from MATC with a degree in Natural Resources. He worked in sales at Coconis Furniture since 2002. Tom enjoyed watching the Bengals and spending time with his family and friends.



He is survived by four siblings; Bill Hennessy, Joy (Ron) Winland, Gene (Maureen) Hennessy, and Brian Hennessy; ten nieces and nephews; a great-niece and two great-nephews; and several cousins, aunts and uncles.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents.



Friends may call from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will be held at 4:00 P.M.



The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Tom's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com. Published in the Times Recorder on July 2, 2019