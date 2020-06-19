Thomas John Baker



Thomas John Baker, 55, of Oro Valley, Arizona, formerly of Zanesville, Ohio, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020, following a long illness. He was the son of Betty Baker and the late John Baker.



Tom attended and graduated from the West Muskingum schools, Zanesville, Ohio, where he was active in 4-H, soccer and the band. He earned a bachelor's degree from Otterbein College and master's degree from The North Carolina School of the Arts. Tom was a set designer involved in a wide variety of projects from New York City to Saudi Arabia.



Tom is survived by his wife, Valerie D. Baker and his adored daughter, Alisa K. Baker, both of Tucson, Arizona, his sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Michael Wright and the Wright children, Weston, Marina and Julia of Pennsylvania and many friends.



A memorial observance will take place for the family at a later date.









