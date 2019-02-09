Thomas "Tommy" Johnathan Sasser



Hopewell - Thomas Johnathan Sasser, 47, of Hopewell passed away in the early morning hours Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Princeton Community Hospital, West Virginia after a Tractor Trailer Accident. He was born on Friday, February 12, 1971 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Carl Lewis Sasser and Eileen Ethel Sims Bentley. Tommy was a lifetime member of Moose lodge #499. He graduated from Zanesville High School in 1989. Tommy was employed as a truck driver for New Bakery for 10 years. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family.



In addition to his mother and step-father, Eileen (Charles) Bentley, Tommy is survived by his significant other of 18 years, Lisa McCloy Newsom; a son Levi Hampp; a step-daughter, Blake (Shai Rittenhouse) Newsom; Daughter-in-law, Abby Newsom; his extended family who he helped raise, Korey Lenox, Konnor Fanning and Kameron Fanning; four siblings, Ronald Sims, Tina (Tim) Moody, Twins, Karl (Joyce) Sasser and Karla (Todd) Groves; Numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved pet dogs, Stella and Ozzy. In addition to his father, Carl Sasser, Tommy was preceded in death by a stepson, Michael Newsom; an infant brother Carl Sasser; and his Grandparents.



Visitation to be held 2-4 P.M. and 6-8 P.M. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday February 12, 2019 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Rowland officiating. Burial will conclude at the Zanesville Memorial Park.The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Thomas's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com. Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary