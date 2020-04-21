|
Thomas Landerman
Fultonham - Thomas E. Landerman, 75, of Fultonham, went to be with the Lord at 10:15 a.m. Monday April 20, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born on October 27, 1944 to the late Alice (Montieth) and Ralph Landerman, Sr.
Tom was a wonderful provider for his family and a good, hard working father. He loved all of his grandkids and great grandkids, they were all his pride and joy. Tom also enjoyed spending time with his little caretaker and buddy Alivia Grace. Along with his favorite things to do was to play cards, especially Euchre and Scat. He had a huge heart for all kids, such as Tanner, Austin, Trevor, Rhain, and plenty more.
Tom was a graduate of Maysville High School in 1963. He worked for Gibson Packing, Gould Battery and finished his career on the Thompson Farm.
Tom met his wife Sue (Perry) Landerman when they were teenagers. They had an undeniable love for each other and built many cherished memories over their 56 years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife, their children Tammy (Jeff) Swingle, Tommy (Kerri) Landerman, and Trudy (Matt) Bounds; 7 grandchildren Jordan, Justin (Kylee), Jacob (Ashley), and Jaret (Cassie) Landerman, Lauren Swingle, Bershann and Joey Bounds; 6 great-granddaughters Ava and Emma Hockman, Alivia Grace, Harper, Nora, and Brenleigh Landerman. One brother Ralph (Sonny) Landerman.
Many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter Penny, his sister Shirley Wilkinson, and brother James Landerman.
We would like to thank Interim Healthcare Hospice for the compassionate care they provided.
Private services for the family will be held at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home. Burial will be in Wesley Union Cemetery. Benny Altier will be officiating.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020