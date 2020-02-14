Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Lutz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Lutz


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Lutz Obituary
Thomas Lutz

Zanesville - Thomas L. "Tom" Lutz age 64 of Zanesville passed away Friday February 14, 2020 at his home following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born October 11, 1955 in Zanesville a son of the late James and Betty Touvell Lutz. He worked many years in the maintenance department of Bimbo Bakery formerly New Bakery in Zanesville. Tom known as the "Gray Ghost" was well known for his "Junking" around town with "the boy" and tinkering in his garage with a Natty Light by his side. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and being papal to his grandchildren.

Tom is survived by his three daughters Amber (Kevin) Kynnersley, Kayla Lutz (Jim Mills) and Megan (Shawn) Guthrie all of Zanesville; longtime significant other Cindy Northrup; three brothers Jim Lutz of Zanesville, Mike (Delia) Lutz of Florida and Jeff Lutz of Zanesville; one sister Pam (Fred) Fenton of Chandlersville. His three special grandchildren Cooper Kynnersley, Addisyn Mills and Emmie Guthrie; nieces and nephews Jenny Benthal, Misty Hill, Amy Thompson, Shannon Lutz, Jeff Fenton and numerous great nieces and nephews as well as lifelong friends at the Bakery.

Visitation will be held on Monday February 17, 2020 from 4-8pm at the SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Tuesday February 18, 2020 in the Snouffer Chapel with Rev. Mike McGuire officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery.

Special thanks to Genesis Cancer Center and to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care.

To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our Locally Owned caring staff at 740.450.8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -