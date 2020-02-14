|
|
Thomas Lutz
Zanesville - Thomas L. "Tom" Lutz age 64 of Zanesville passed away Friday February 14, 2020 at his home following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born October 11, 1955 in Zanesville a son of the late James and Betty Touvell Lutz. He worked many years in the maintenance department of Bimbo Bakery formerly New Bakery in Zanesville. Tom known as the "Gray Ghost" was well known for his "Junking" around town with "the boy" and tinkering in his garage with a Natty Light by his side. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and being papal to his grandchildren.
Tom is survived by his three daughters Amber (Kevin) Kynnersley, Kayla Lutz (Jim Mills) and Megan (Shawn) Guthrie all of Zanesville; longtime significant other Cindy Northrup; three brothers Jim Lutz of Zanesville, Mike (Delia) Lutz of Florida and Jeff Lutz of Zanesville; one sister Pam (Fred) Fenton of Chandlersville. His three special grandchildren Cooper Kynnersley, Addisyn Mills and Emmie Guthrie; nieces and nephews Jenny Benthal, Misty Hill, Amy Thompson, Shannon Lutz, Jeff Fenton and numerous great nieces and nephews as well as lifelong friends at the Bakery.
Visitation will be held on Monday February 17, 2020 from 4-8pm at the SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Tuesday February 18, 2020 in the Snouffer Chapel with Rev. Mike McGuire officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Special thanks to Genesis Cancer Center and to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our Locally Owned caring staff at 740.450.8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020