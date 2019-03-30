Services
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
(740) 394-2626
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
Corning, OH
Zanesville - Thomas M. "Tom" Dorsey, 62, of Corning passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Genesis Hospital, Zanesville after a short, sudden illness.

He was born August 15, 1956 in Zanesville, a son of the late Wayne Allen and Mary Hensler Dorsey.

Tom was a retired Corrections Officer for the Southeastern Correctional Institution, Lancaster, Ohio. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed fishing and being outdoors on his ATV. He found his niche turkey hunting and was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

"Trigger," as his family affectionately referred to him, was stubborn but always willing to lend a hand when needed.

He is survived by his wife Sandy Ferguson Dorsey; his children Bryan (Jessica) Dorsey, Elizabeth (Kirk) Kiefer, and Sarah (Adam) Bragg; 2 grandsons Bryce and Bodey Dorsey; granddaughter Alyssa Kiefer; his brothers Bob Dorsey, Bill Dorsey, and Doug (Tynesia) Dorsey; his brother in law Chuck Coakley; several nieces and nephews. Mother-in-law Jean Ferguson.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Dorsey, his sister Sue Coakley and father-in-law Herman Ferguson.

Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the St Bernard Catholic Church, Corning, with Father Michael Hartge as celebrant.

Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Sunday at the J.E. HUMPHREY FUNERAL HOME, 118 W. Walnut Street, Shawnee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dorsey Memorial Athletic Fund, c/o North Valley Bank, 112 North Valley Street, Corning, Oh. 43730.

Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
