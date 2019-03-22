Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Mill Dam Tavern
3982 National Road
Hebron, OH
Wake
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Port Smokehouse
9308 Township Road 79
Thornville, OH
Resources
Thomas M. Keane

Zanesville - Thomas M. Keane, 62 passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born February 25, 1957 in Waterloo, IA to William R. and Arlene M. Brock Keane. Thomas worked at JEG's and was also an announcer for National Trail Raceway. He enjoyed following the Columbus Blue Jackets and was a drag racing enthusiast. He worked for many drag racing associations: Good Guys, NMCA, IHRA and NHRA.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by brother Jim Keane of Wisconsin and his lifetime friends John "Rocker" McMillen, Mark Bernhard and Susie Bernhard.

He is preceded in death by his best friend Flying Phil Harris.

Services will be held at 1PM Saturday, March 23 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 W. MILITARY ROAD. A memorial will be held at 3PM Sunday, March 24 at Mill Dam Tavern, 3982 National Road, Hebron and a Wake Party will be held at 6PM Sunday at Port Smokehouse, 9308 Township Road 79, Thornville.

To send a note of condolence to the family, visit our website www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, like us on facebook or contact our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 22, 2019
