Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
The Mass will be LIVE STREAMED through St. Stephen Catholic Church FACEBOOK video option.St. Stephen Catholic Church in Riverview Florida
Thomas M Moyer Obituary
Thomas M, Moyer

Moyer, Thomas M, 73, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020; the son of Meryl & Louanna Moyer. He attended Bishop Rosecrans High School. Thomas was a devout Catholic. He was the proud father of Christy, Michael, Susan, & Cynthia, including their families.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife Denise. Together they kept the faith & trusted in God's divine will for the path that this earthly life provided. "Jesus WE trust in YOU Always!"

Thomas is survived by siblings Jean (Bill) Good, Marlene Peyton, William (Vonda) Moyer and Donald (Evelyn) Moyer and extended family.

Thomas is preceded in death by his parents and siblings; David (Judy) Moyer; and Marilyn (Ray) Touvell.

A funeral Mass at St. Stephen Catholic Church took place on April 21, 2020. Thomas has been laid to rest in Riverview FL. https://www.serenitymeadows.com/obituary/thomas-moyer
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
