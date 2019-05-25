|
|
Thomas "Tommy Cake" Parkman
New Lexington - Thomas "Tommy Cake" Parkman, 69, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at James Cancer Center, Columbus.
He was born February 25, 1950 in Dunkirk, NY. He was the son of the late Norman and Marilyn Parkman.
He was a United States Navy Veteran serving during the Viet Nam Era, USS Sellers & DDG II, a member of the Junction City American Legion Post 376, employee of Ralston Purina and TCCI Labs, was in the New York State Choir, New York Drum and Bugle Corps, drummer in several local bands, prior vice president of New Lexington Classic Riders.
He was a man of integrity, wit, intelligence, loyalty, compassion, talent, honesty, friendship, love and kindness. He was known to many as "Tommy Cake" Tom was cherished by his family and friends.
Tom is survived by his wife of 28 years, Nancy (Fondale) Ardetto Parkman. Sons; David (Heather) Parkman, Chad (Tarrah) Parkman, Jason (Summer) Ardetto, and Nathan (Heidi) Ardetto, Daughters; Angela (David) McCord and Courtney (Thomas) Munoz. 16 Grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Adopted daughters; Kelly Clouse, Missy King and Katie Ardetto. Sister; Debbie Parkman (John) Nalbone. His pets, Soma, Bumpz, Eesa and Gil the fish.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S Jackson St. New Lexington.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery with Military gravesides rites conducted by Junction City American Legion Post 376. Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724, New Lexington 43764. www.chutewiley.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 25, 2019