|
|
Thomas Pierce
Zanesville - Thomas E. Pierce, 88 of Zanesville, passed away December 20, 2019 at residence surrounded by his family.
He was born March 6, 1931 in Morgan County, son of the late Thomas E Pierce and Myrtle G. Church. Thomas owned a TV Repair Shop, worked for the City of Zanesville and for Bartlett Tree Service. He was a member of The Anchor Church.
He is survived by his son Thomas (Donna) Pierce Jr.; daughters, Patricia Norris, Deborah (Richard) Spears, Brenda Lovingshimer; sister Norma (Clifford) Bagley; grandchildren, Stacey (Duane) Scott, Richie Spears, Amy Spears, Diane Pierce, Jeffrey Frame Jr., Kimberley Frame, Dustin Pierce; great-grandchildren, Alexis Pletcher, Logan Pletcher, Dylan Pierce Decosky; very special niece Jayne Dee Pierce Caw.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Sylvia Stires Pierce; daughter Beverly Spears; brothers, John, Raymond, Bill, Ralph and Harry Pierce; sisters, Lillie Belle Brandom, Marty Lane, Gladys Scott, Donna Evans; grandson Billy Spears; sons-in-law, Ronnie Norris and Paul Lovingshimer.
Calling hours will be held 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Thursday December 26, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 12:00 PM with Pastor Aaron Bounds officiating. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019