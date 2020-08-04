Thomas Prince
Cape Coral, FL - Thomas Prince, 67, of Cape Coral, FL passed away on July 25, 2020. He was born on May 15, 1953, to Edwin and Mary Prince in Zanesville, OH. Tom moved to Cape Coral, FL from Dresden, OH in 2014.
Tom was a crane operator for AK Steel in Zanesville, Ohio for many years. His fondness of music led him to be a professional musician. He was a member of the Country and Western Music Association and the Nashville Musicians Union.
Tom will be deeply missed by his wife Debbie; stepson Jason Foster; and step-grandchildren Jordan, Javon, and Jaelin. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Gloria Jean Sensabaugh.
A memorial service will be announced for a future date at The Rock Church in Fort Myers, FL, and The Anchor Church in Zanesville, OH.
