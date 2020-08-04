1/1
Thomas Prince
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Prince

Cape Coral, FL - Thomas Prince, 67, of Cape Coral, FL passed away on July 25, 2020. He was born on May 15, 1953, to Edwin and Mary Prince in Zanesville, OH. Tom moved to Cape Coral, FL from Dresden, OH in 2014.

Tom was a crane operator for AK Steel in Zanesville, Ohio for many years. His fondness of music led him to be a professional musician. He was a member of the Country and Western Music Association and the Nashville Musicians Union.

Tom will be deeply missed by his wife Debbie; stepson Jason Foster; and step-grandchildren Jordan, Javon, and Jaelin. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Gloria Jean Sensabaugh.

A memorial service will be announced for a future date at The Rock Church in Fort Myers, FL, and The Anchor Church in Zanesville, OH.

To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Tom, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved