|
|
Thomas R. Gard
Adamsville - Thomas Raymond Gard, 68, of Adamsville, passed away 9:55 P.M. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room, Zanesville. He was born September 29, 1951, in Hopewell, a son of the late Lee Rome Gard, Sr. and Jennie E. Helenthal Rose. Tom graduated from West Muskingum Class of 1969 as a member of the 1968 MVL undefeated football team, #78 in the defensive guard slot coached by Fred Steinbrecher. He then went on to graduate with honors from Muskingum Area Technical College with an Applied Associates Degree in tool die and mold making. Tom retired as a United Mine Workers Local 1188 from Peabody Coal and Anchor Glass United Steelworkers Union Local 121T. He spent his whole life as an avid outdoorsman, hunting throughout the United States and Canada earning many friends that he wishes to be remembered. He is also known for making hunting knives, turkey calls, and for mounting wildlife.
He is survived by his wife of forty-eight years, Debra Annette Grotegeer Gard who he married May 5, 1971; four children, Adam (Chris Luster) Gard, Aaron (Heidi) Gard, Andrea (Joe Phalen) Gard, and Ashlei (Austin Dearinger) Gard; eight grandchildren, James, Tylor, Jaycie, Montana, Trenton, Josie, Leo and Rome; siblings, Hazel Marie Gard (Ron) Ritchie, Juanita King, Virginia Wolfe, Margaret Gard, and Roger (Sue) Gard; brothers-in-law, John, Robert "Shag", and Randy (Valli) Grotegeer; a sister-in-law, Dedra Rogers; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by step-parents, Emily Longstreth Gard and Carl Rose; a brother, Lee Rome Buck Gard, Jr.; two brothers-in-law, William Wolfe and Jim Rogers; two sisters-in-law, Betty and Dee Grotegeer; one nephew; and two nieces.
A Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 - 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the American Legion Post 399, 1384 Main Street, Dresden, Ohio 43821.
BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, the area's only crematory owned by Funeral Directors were entrusted with all arrangements.
To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020