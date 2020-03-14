|
Thomas R. "Tomcat" Goodfellow
New Lexington - Passed away at his residence. He was born November 9, 1952 in Nelsonville, Ohio. He was the son of the late Emmett Richard and Norma Lehman Goodfellow..
Tomcat was one of the founding members of the New Lexington Classic Riders, enjoyed riding his bike, was a lifetime member of the New Lexington Eagles 2070, and was loved by all his family and dear friends, Tomcat never met a stranger.
He is survived by his children, Hilea and Michael Routte of Somerset and Tom Goodfellow, Jr. close friend, Nicky Doughtery, grandchildren, Taylor and Addison Routte and the mother of his children, Susan Goodfellow. Siblings, Mike (Debbie) Goodfellow, of New Lexington, Sheryl (Mark) Crews and Carol Barton of St. Marys, GA, and Myra (Johnny) Rice of Kentucky. Many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Calling hours will be held from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington with services to follow at 6:00 pm Monday, March 16 at the funeral Home. Burial will be in New Lexington Cemetery. To read or sign online guest book please go to www.chutewiley.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020