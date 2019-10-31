|
Thomas Scott
Zanesville - Thomas "Tom" "Vic" Scott, 90 passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ypsilanti, MI. He was born September 22, 1929 in Cumberland to the late Victor and Luella Stewart Scott. Tom was employed as a mechanic on heavy equipment at Peabody Coal Company in Coshocton. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a member of Euclid Avenue United Methodist Church. He enjoyed watching football, a good home cooked meal and having in depth conversations about cars and trucks. He could tell you what make and model the car was just by looking at the taillight or headlights.
Surviving is his son Gregory "Greg" Scott of Dresden; two daughters: Elizabeth "Liz" (Jim) Satin of Saline, MI and Cheryl "Cherrie" (Doug) Matthews of Mt. Gilead; and two granddaughters: Amanda "Mandy" Satin and Anne "Annie" Satin.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou Scott.
Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 pm Friday, November 1 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 W. MILITARY ROAD and from 10 am until time of service at 11am Saturday, November 2 in the Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Matt Blau officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019