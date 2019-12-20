|
|
Thomas Shepherd
Zanesville - Thomas "Ed" Edwin Shepherd, 78 of Zanesville died 5:10 A.M. Friday, December 20, 2019 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center under Hospice Care.
He was born May 1, 1941 in Zanesville Ohio the son of Harold Shepherd and Pauline Hickle Shepherd.
Ed was a United States Army Veteran, attended Sonora United Methodist Church and was a member of the Moose Lodge. He was a 1959 graduate of New Concord High School where he played football & basketball. Later in life, he enjoyed playing softball in Grove City with his softball league friends, including Marty. Ed was an avid golfer & especially loved to golf on Tuesdays with his friend, Bill Smith. He enjoyed yard work & gardening. Ed was a humble, quiet, hardworking man well-liked by everyone.
Ed is survived by his companion & best friend, Sandy Alexander; two sons, Thomas E. (Tonya) Shepherd and Joseph E. (Maria) Shepherd; five grandchildren, Emily, Abigale, Haley, Lindsay and Daisy; two brothers, George & Ronald, and a sister Lela Neff. Ed was preceded in death in addition to his parents by his brothers; Phillip, Dave, Donald and a sister, Jane Jones.
Family will receive friends from 2-4 PM & 6-8 PM Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home with Military honors & closing prayers at 8:00 PM.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Hospital or Sonara United Methodist Church.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the James on the 18th floor and also the staff at Rhodes Hall 7th floor.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Ed's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019