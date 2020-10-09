Thomas E. Tracy, 64, of Hopewell, passed away on Thur. Oct. 8, 2020 at Genesis Hospital. He was born on June 17, 1956 in Zanesville, a son of the late James C. and Rena Lillian (Lentz) Tracy. He worked for the city of Westerville as a lineman for 30 years retiring in 2004. Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed auctions and yard sales, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He had a unique sense of humor and never met a stranger. He will be missed by many.He is survived by his wife of 44 years Rhonda Tracy. One son Thomas (Maria) Tracy, Jr. Two daughters Tina (Wade) Moore and Tara Tracy, all of Zanesville. Grandchildren Kya, Natalie, Tori, Taryn, Trista, Brock, Lilly, and Ava.One sister Joyce (Charlie) Lewellen. One brother James Tracy,In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Donald Lee Tracy and one granddaughter Mallory Marlene Moore.A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. Sun. Oct. 11, 2020 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. To sign the online guest book please visit