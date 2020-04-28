|
Thomas W. "Bill" Reed Sr
Crooksville - Thomas W. "Bill" Reed Sr, 87, of Crooksville, passed away Monday April 27, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 13, 1933 to the late John and Evelyn Lemity Reed. Bill retired from the Ohio Ferro Alloy where he was employed as a steelworker. He loved hunting, reading and watching Country Western movies and wrestling. Bill was a member of Iliff United Methodist Church and the Doric Masonic Lodge #172 of Deavertown. He is survived by his adoring wife of 68 years , Wanda North Reed of the home; David Reed of New Lexington, Donald (Cindy) Reed of Roseville; Thomas W. "Bill" Reed Jr of Crooksville; daughter, Lyvonn Reed of Crooksville; 7 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brothers, Raymond Reed and John (Susan) Reed; sisters, Gloria Allen, Kay (Duane) Watts and Ruby Reed. Bill is preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth Reed and Bob Reed; sister, Marie Wells; sister-in-law, Vonnie Reed; and brother-in-law, Bob Allen. Private family services will be held at Iliff United Methodist Church with Pastor Greg Inboden officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Portersville. You may sign the online register book, share a memory or send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020