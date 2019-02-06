|
Thompson Children
New Lexington, Ohio - Shayde Marshall Thompson, 3, and Monica Daisy Thompson, 7, of New Lexington, Ohio went to be in Heaven on Monday, January 28, 2019.
Shayde was born May 9, 2015 and Monica was born November 18, 2011 to Michael & Debbie Starner Thompson.
Shayde's nickname, "Shayde-Man" was the most loving, playful and polite little guy you would ever meet. He loved going to preschool, playing with his friends and just having playtime with his family. For a 3 year old, he sure touched more hearts than you could imagine.
Monica's nickname "Minnie" who loved Minnie Mouse was one of the most loving, playful and respectful little girls you would ever meet. She loved school, playing with her friends and doing things with her family. For a 7 year old, Monica sure did touch many hearts.
Survived by their parents, Mikey and Debbie Thompson; brothers, Jaden Starner and Jackson Nolan; sisters, Kadence Cupp, Emaline Thompson and McKenna Cornell; grandma Rachelle Robinson; aunts, Nichole, Amanda, Melissa and Cianna; uncles, Chuckie, Chad, Joey, Eddie and Shakey; many cousins, great aunts and great uncles.
Preceded in death by grandparents, Marsha Miller, James Starner and William Thompson.
Calling hours will be held from 10 am to 1 pm with funeral service at 1:00 pm with Pastor Rick Cline officiating on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio.
Donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.
Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 6, 2019